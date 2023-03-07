In last night's episode (6th March), Rishi made his way back to the village after staying with his daughter, Priya (Fiona Wade), and couldn't help but think something was different in his house.

Rishi Sharma (played by Bhasker Patel) has been well and truly spooked out on Emmerdale .

Looking around, he noticed that some items weren't where he left them - and while he couldn't put his finger on what was wrong, he couldn't be at ease either.

When he received a call from Jai to meet at the pub, Rishi leapt at the offer to get out of the house, which was no doubt playing tricks on his mind.

And as he left, viewers spotted a shadowy figure lurking in the background.

Who could it be?

Viewers jumped to Twitter to share their thoughts - and perhaps hopefully, many think it could be murderous Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu)!

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla in Emmerdale.

One viewer wrote: "I would love for Rishi’s intruder to be the one and only Meena!! Oh that would be brilliant but it’s not gonna happen. ALTHOUGH If I was to guess I’d probably say Marshall (hiding from his dad who kicked him out maybe). Still want Meena back though."

Another shared: "Who else thinks Meena's escaped Prison and lurking in Rishi's house?"

"Who is in Rishi’s house? Has Meena escaped from prison and holed up in there?" hoped a third.

Viewers will have to keep watching to see just who's lurking in Rishi's house.

