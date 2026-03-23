If there's one person in Emmerdale village that you don't mess with, it's Kim Tate (Claire King)!

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The soap legend has been forced to defend her decision to bestow manor house Home Farm to Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) upon her death. While the rest of her multi-million pound empire will be distributed between her grandchildren – including Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) – he's wasn't pleased to learn that his home would be taken from beneath him.

Kim changed her will a number of months ago, following a near-death experience that left her reevaluating her outlook on life. Although the Tates have crossed the Dingles multiple times, she wanted to give Lydia and husband Sam (James Hooten) a slice of her wealth that would forever change their fortunes.

The information only reached Joe when a scorned Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) went digging in Kim's office, and came across a copy of the legally binding document.

Graham was annoyed that he'd spent the night in Kim's bed, missing out on a potential opportunity to reunite with Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry). He was also dismayed to learn that Kim had no intentions of pursuing anything serious beyond their brief passion.

Kim Tate (Claire King) dealt a deathly warning to Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough). ITV

Now seemingly aware that Graham is working with Joe to try and change her mind about Lydia's inheritance, Kim has decided to ruffle some feathers and introduce a new face into the already complicated family dynamic.

While having a drink in The Woolpack, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) reminded her that he was once her 'Director of Operations' at Home Farm, and that he'd be more than happy to take on the position again. After securing their deal, Ross headed up to the manor house and announced his career move.

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The rest of the clan were not happy. Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) ordered him to leave, while Graham and Joe doubted whether Kim would actually employ Ross again. The only person who seemed pleased was Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), who popped the kettle on and encouraged him to make himself at home.

Graham was well aware of the game Kim was playing. That night, when alone, the two had a rather intense conversation.

Graham was rattled when Ross Barton (Michael Parr) made his presence known at Home Farm. ITV

Kim said she had been inspired by Graham's words - "enemies were closer to home" than she anticipated, and she had to take precautionary measures to protect herself. Graham laughed off the suggestion that Ross would keep her safe, and was met with a chilling response.

"Underestimate Ross, or me, and it might be the last thing you ever do. You know what I'm capable of when I'm angry."

Will Graham heed Kim's warning?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

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