Viewers have seen Will plot with Peter and a mystery third figure to bring down Kim Tate (Claire King) once and for all.

You've got to be pretty smart to get one past wily Kim, but so far, Will's plan is working out.

Will got an unexpected visitor from Peter, and it was safe to say he wasn't interested in chatting with him for too long.

Peter insisted he had to chat on behalf of his boss, who needed information from Will.

But Will was growing tired of the secrets and said he knew who Peter's boss was and that the theatrics could stop.

He said it was Jamie Tate (last played by Alexander Lincoln), as he was the only person he knew who hated Kim (his mother) half as much as Will did.

Peter didn't confirm or deny either way and the pair got on with business.

Is Jamie the third accomplice?

Jamie was last seen on Emmerdale in 2021 when he faked his own death in order to leave.

Kim thought he had driven his car into a lake, but he was actually off living with his ex-wife's mother.

Shortly after, Kim found out her son was actually alive, but Jamie is yet to return.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

