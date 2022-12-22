While Chloe has already betrayed Charity after a fling with Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) ended with her falling pregnant with his baby , oblivious Charity was actually furious with Amy and Chloe for declaring war on Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), whose affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) led to their mum Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) fleeing to mend her broken heart.

Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) left the Emmerdale village once again in recent scenes, after clashing with her sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) in the wake of their row with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

When Charity pushed Amy over in retaliation during their row, Charity was arrested. But despite Amy insisting that her sister should back up her statement, Chloe chose to tell the truth so that Charity wouldn't be facing charges. Amy was furious, and the girls agreed to go their separate ways, with Chloe claiming she would be moving in with a friend in Leeds.

Mack was concerned to hear this, but Chloe vowed to make a fresh start alone. However, it seemed she may have been fibbing about her prospects as she searched for spare change for her taxi. Chloe then asked the driver to take her as far as she could get on the £15 she had. But where is she really going?

Read on as we delve into this complex storyline and explore what could happen next.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Chloe Harris return to Emmerdale?

Jessie Elland as Chloe in Emmerdale. ITV

Arriving in the village with a link to Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), who was given the heart of Chloe's late sister in a transplant, it hadn't always been unclear what was keeping Chloe around. But now she could potentially have some very strong ties to the area in Amy and Mack and their extended families.

Chloe was stunned when Kerry told her that she was her birth mother, and that Amy was in fact her full sister. Amy wasn't impressed, but the pair eventually started to bond. But with Amy distracted with her worries for Kyle, who accidentally killed Al, she couldn't seem to make room for Chloe on her list of priorities.

More like this

Yet when Chloe's packed bags appeared, Amy seemed surprised. Will she regret pushing Chloe out? And where exactly will Chloe end up staying? Will she find her way to her friend's place, or was that a total ruse to stop the likes of Sarah worrying about her?

And will Chloe be back? Sticking around in the village has its risks. When Charity finds out that Chloe is pregnant with Mack's baby, she'll be furious - so Chloe will need to watch her back. But with Mack's involvement a ticking timebomb waiting to be set off, we can't imagine that Emmerdale has written the character out for long.

Will Chloe be brought back to the village? You'll just have to keep watching to find out.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.