Show bosses are promising that Daz will cause havoc for his younger brother, with Dan set on edge by his younger brother's appearance. But is Dan's angst due to Daz's wayward past or a hint of jealousy about his big brother's instant popularity?

On his signing to Emmerdale, Jordon - who is married to actress Siobhan Finneran - said: “ITV studios in Leeds has always felt like a second home and I'm really looking forward to being back there, this time with the cast and crew of Emmerdale.”

Series producer Kate Oates added: “We’re delighted to see Mark return to Yorkshire and are so pleased to add Emmerdale to his vast list of TV credits. He will be a great addition and we are excited to start filming with him."

More like this

Follow @RadioTimes