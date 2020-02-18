It all started when Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) was desperate to try and improve relations between Lucas, Billy (Jay Kontzle) and Will (Dean Andrews).

Billy made the youngster a fort he could play in, but when it was collapsed, Dawn thought she had ruined everything.

But there was more disaster on the horizon.

More like this

In a scene straight out of a horror movie, the youngster thought he was playing with a toy gun and started aiming it at Harriet, Will and Billy.

Ex-con Will had to admit it was his firearm and he had been keeping it indoors out of fear for his life.

Thankfully, Billy calmly removed the gun from little Lucas's hands, but Will was no use, merely hyperventilating in the corner.

Will is torn as he has to explain if Harriet and Billy tell Dawn, she would probably lose custody of Lucas.

Harriet and Billy initially agree to cover for him, but with his past creeping up on him, will they keep their word?

And will Lucas find himself in danger again?

All eyes now are on what they will do with the gun - without a doubt whoever has it will be in danger of prosecution.

Can they get rid of the firearm before it's too late?

It's not the only gun in Emmerdale this week as Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is forced to confront the Rustlers at Butler's.

He will run to help Moira with a gun in tow and as the week on Emmerdale progresses, he ends up shooting someone unexpected.

But who is the victim? And are they dead?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.