Airing on Boxing Day, the special will dive into the secrets of the Dingle family, revealing why the two siblings are estranged. The episode follows adult Caleb's (William Ash) debut on the soap, going to the roots of his disagreement with Cain (Jeff Hordley).

Emmerdale will flash back to the 1990s for an episode chronicling the first encounter between Cain Dingle and his long-lost brother Caleb.

Alongside the two brothers, another member of the Dingle clan is set to make her appearance in the flashback episode.

Emmerdale flashback episode cast: List of 1991's Dingle actors

Aiden Kane plays young Cain

Riccardo Drayton (young Caleb) and Aiden Kane (young Cain). ITV

Aiden Kane will take on the role of Cain Dingle in the flashback episode.

A short clip sees the young actor working as a mechanic when he notices someone sneaking in the body shop. When he confronts the stranger, the boy tells Cain they may be brothers.

The flashback is certain to reveal a different side to the usually hardened Cain, and is likely to explain why he kept his younger brother a secret all this time.

Riccardo Drayton plays young Caleb

Aiden Kane, Jeff Hordley, Riccardo Drayton and Will Ash with Michael Lacey, who directed the flashback episode. ITV

Young Caleb will be portrayed by Riccardo Drayton.

In the scene, Caleb seems to be shy — possibly intimidated by Cain's not exactly friendly demeanour — yet determined to let him know the truth about their relation.

Maddy Barker plays young Chas

Maddy Barker and Aiden Kane as young Chas and young Cain on Emmerdale. ITV

The episode will also feature young Chas Dingle, played by actress Maddy Barker.

Big hair and a denim jacket, the 1991 version of Chas can be seen talking to her half-brother Cain in a preview image of the episode.

Meanwhile, adult Chas (Lucy Pargeter) isn't faring too well after her affair with the late Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) has been exposed, threatening her marriage to Paddy (Dominic Brunt).

