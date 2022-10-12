Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) shared a special moment with son Cain (Jeff Hordley) in tonight's Emmerdale (12th October), as the village was transformed into the seaside especially for her.

**This article contains discussion of terminal illness which some readers may find upsetting**

The beloved character is about to pass away after a terminal cancer diagnosis, but she decided she wanted one last hurrah as she insisted the whole Dingle clan visited the seaside - but Faith's health took another turn when she suffered a fall, leaving her unable to travel.

Cain grew determined to give her the day she wanted, though, and enlisted the help of family and friends to give Faith a wonderful surprise. When she was loaded into the back of the Dingle van, though, she wasn't impressed!

Cain faked a breakdown, and Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) feigned disappointment. But as they helped Faith outside, she was blown away to see that sand and fairground activities had now taken over the village. With tears in her eyes, Faith surveyed her surroundings and soon set about making it a day to remember.

Faith (centre) was overjoyed with her surprise. ITV

As her grandkids played around her, even Cain got into the spirit of things as he and Chas competed in some fair games. Faith kept discussions light, even when young grandson Isaac asked her, in that way only a child can, what it's like to die.

She enjoyed a chat about old times with Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) along some vintage seaside food - but there was one last surprise in store, courtesy of Chas and Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower). An ice cream van parked up and as Faith was guided over to it, Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) appeared.

Faith was delighted as they caught up, asking Diane how she found living in Portugal. "Hot," she replied. As for the men? "I've just told you: hot," she grinned.

Faith was in her element as she sat contently, and when Chas reminded Cain that he had shared a dance with their mum on their childhood holiday, he asked her to dance again to the same song. Faith told her son just how much she loved him, and Cain was emotional as he began to return the sentiment - only to be rudely interrupted by the failing sound system!

Still, it was clear that Faith knew what Cain wanted to say as she chatted with pals about her perfect day. However, with Moira the only one aware that Faith intends on ending her life, there were a few moments that made her uneasy as she overheard Faith declaring she could now die happy.

With Faith's plans about to be brought forward, will she be able to pass away as peacefully as possible?

Emmerdale has partnered with Dignity in Dying on Faith's storyline. You also can find help and support at Samaritans.

