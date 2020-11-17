The horror of all that occurred has caused Dawn to revert back to a life working on the streets, selling herself to make money and even offering herself to Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln).

What she has been up to does not stay a secret next week when, overwhelmed by everything, she confesses to Billy what she is doing to make money. Billy tries to be understanding but when he does all he can to comfort her, she can't handle it and snaps. But will she end up confessing all about Malone in the process?

As for Harriet, she has an eventful week too as she does all she can to try and stop Dawn from telling Billy about what she is up to after she stumbles upon the truth, She soon finds herself with Will who is happy that she is still there for him, so happy that the pair head upstairs together. Are things back on between the two of them?

More like this

Emmerdale bosses recently teased the reveal of a big secret over the Christmas season and it seems likely that they are referring to the body of Malone being discovered- or at least more people finding out what happened to him.

So this story is far from over and for Harriet and Dawn, things look set to only get much worse.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.