"I hope so," said Miller. "I love working with him. And I know he's here – it sounds weird that I'm saying it 'cause he's here – but I do love working with him. So hopefully, the more the merrier.

"But no, it's great," he added. "And it takes a... it adds a bit of lightness to the show, it adds a bit of lightness to our characters. I think we've been through quite a lot of stuff, you know, separately, character wise. So it's nice to do a bit of a... have a bit of a laugh and enjoy it."

Robb added: "We always tend to find the humour in the scenes and that's... it's great fun. It's nice for a wee bit of comic relief. We enjoy it."

Miller returned to play Aaron towards the end of 2023 after an absence of almost a year – with his surprise return earning a nomination for Best Twist at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards.

And despite a rocky start for the character following his re-arrival, he's since rebuilt several of his key relationships to the point that Miller believes the 'real' Aaron is back once again.

"[Viewers] didn't like me for the first three or four months," he said. "It kind of made me think was I doing a bad job of acting. But it wasn't, it was the story. I can only act out what's on the page.

"It was a different way of bringing him back in. Obviously, I've been away a couple of times, so I think they wanted to bring a different sort of edge to Aaron and a different version of Aaron.

"So it's nice to play it for a little while, but I'm happy playing the real Aaron."

