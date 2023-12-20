Ungagging Mack and removing his blindfold, Damon allowed Mack to see who his captor was, before reeling off a list of the people closest to Mack: including wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

Mack asked Damon if he knew that Moira's husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) would come after him if he went anywhere near her, and added that the Dingles were not to be messed with.

But Damon was amused as he showed Mack his phone, which had not had any concerned calls since Mack's disappearance. However, after a chat with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), Charity decided to call Mack, leaving him a message asking him to get in touch.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Damon suggested that Charity was now a loose end he had to take care of, and ordered Mack to leave her a voicemail telling her not to come looking for him. But when Mack tried to tell Charity he loved her, Damon cut off the call before the words could be heard.

When Damon then looked through Mack and Charity's texts, and casually asked who Chloe is, Mack spoke carelessly about how Chloe was a one night stand and a mistake – unaware that he was talking to Chloe's dad!

More like this

Mackenzie Boyd kidnapped in Emmerdale. ITV

Meanwhile, Charity was worried by the absence of Mack's 'I love you' in his message, as this was something they always remembered to say.

Back at the disused factory, though, Damon name-dropped baby Reuben, and while Mack panicked over his son's safety, Damon expressed annoyance that Mack had failed to show any care for Chloe.

Finally, Damon revealed that Chloe is his daughter, and she doesn't know what he's truly capable of – but Mack was about to find out. Will Damon kill Mack?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.