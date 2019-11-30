The character of Ellis was swiftly written out and dispatched to a new job in Dubai after clashing with dodgy dad Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), secretly organised by half-sibling Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) to get his brother away from his untrustworthy father. N'Jie's final scenes aired on 18th October.

A few weeks later the decision to recast the part was announced, when Anthony - familiar to viewers from Sky One drama Delicious - commented: "I know Ellis is a well-loved character and I'm looking forward to continuing his journey and all that's in store for him. I'm over the moon to be a part of Emmerdale."

Ellis unexpectedly returns to the village just in time to stop Billy and Al taking a swing at each other. The rivals are now working together, but it's far from a harmonious professional partnership.

On Friday 13th December, Ellis picks up another storyline that was forcibly abandoned by his sharp autumn exit when he explains his absence to Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper). The pair were on the verge of a full-blown romance, so did Emmerdale writers merely paused plans for a relationship to develop between them while Ellis was away? Even if they did, Belle is not a happy bunny when her almost-boyfriend comes back.

Can he win her - and the fans - around now he's home?

