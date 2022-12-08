Amy Wyatt (played by Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) will take on Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) in a confrontation set to make one of the most memorable scenes of 2022.

Viewers will see an almighty clash in the coming weeks between four feisty women in Emmerdale .

It all centres around Esther's christening when Chloe and Amy arrive, which rubs Charity and Chas up the wrong way.

In particular, Charity and Amy can't keep their mouths closed for the sake of Esther and Amelia - and it isn't long before a physical fight breaks out!

And in the middle of it all is pregnant Chloe, who finds herself conflicted about what's happened and wants to make amends.

With Charity arrested for the attack, it all comes down to Chloe's witness statement - will she do the right thing? Or will Charity go to prison?

Elland has spoken about the dramatic scenes to press including RadioTimes.com, saying there's "a lot of tension bubbling at the christening" which inevitably implodes.

"Family loyalty is a big part of all the villagers' lives in Emmerdale and I think that's what is at the root of the christening drama," Elland explains. "You have two women, both very headstrong and feisty, each intent on defending their own respective families. Of course Charity in particular really relishes winding Amy up."

Speaking about how Chloe feels being implicated in the drama in more ways than people know, Elland adds: "Chloe is as loyal to Kerry as Amy, but it complicates things for her now that Charity has become roped into the drama (and come out on the losing end) because she already feels so guilty about her implication with the baby."

By the end of the drama, Amy asks Chloe to move out - which certainly makes it a worrying time for the pregnant woman.

Elland reasons: "Chloe is definitely a bit of a swan in the sense that she seems very calm, aloof, and cool on the surface, but underneath her legs are going like mad, and I think this situation is the perfect example of that.

"Chloe very easily convinces people she’s going to live with a friend in Leeds, and that moving away actually works in her favour. But very quickly we learn this is a lie and she has no plan, no money, and no idea how she’s going to look after herself, let alone her baby."

Can Chloe get the support she needs?

