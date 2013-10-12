Since her debut in October 2010, Amy has been involved in a number of high profile storylines, most notably when she was discovered she was pregnant by Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and ended up giving her baby boy up for adoption.

A recent development has seen Amy seek to gain custody of son Kyle after learning that his adoptive parents had died.

Halfpenny’s performance has seen her nominated for a number of awards including Best Newcomer at the 2012 NTAs.

On her forthcoming departure, the actress added: "It's completely changed my life, as It's given me confidence and I'm coming out of it having learnt so much. I now feel ready to move on and play other characters, although playing Amy Wyatt has been more fun than I'd ever imagined."

It is understood that Halfpenny’s exit will be broadcast later this year.