Emmerdale's Charity Dingle left uneasy as she and Mack discuss tragedy

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) was left plagued with doubts in tonight's Emmerdale (19th August) following the heartbreaking end to her pregnancy.

She and partner Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) had began to look forward to having a child together - with Charity grateful to have the father by her side in a way she had never experienced with her previous children.

But just as the couple were looking to the future, Charity collapsed in agony, and Mack arrived to find her terrified as she knew something was wrong with their baby. She explained that she was bleeding, suspecting a miscarriage; and Mack immediately took her to the hospital.

Charity suffered an ectopic pregnancy in Emmerdale (ITV) ITV

There, Charity had a scan, and she and Mack were soon informed that she was suffering from an ectopic pregnancy. Charity understood exactly what that meant, but Mack had questions as he was confused to hear that their unborn child was still alive at that moment.

Charity and the doctor had to explain that the pregnancy wasn't viable and so the baby could not survive - with the added complication that there was a risk to Charity herself. After listening to the baby's heartbeat for the first and only time, Charity was given an injection to end the pregnancy. At home, Charity was resting while Mack struggled to come to terms with the loss.

But later, Charity was determined to return to normality, much to Mack's concern and frustration. Tonight, he confided in sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) over the situation; while Charity revealed what had happened to cousin Chas (Lucy Pargeter) when the latter probed for a reason as to why she wasn't working. Chas was supportive, but Charity insisted she was fine.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Moira later showed up to check in on her frenemy, and after some initial sharp words from Charity, she listened as Moira urged her to understand that Mack couldn't gloss over the tragedy like she wanted to.

Alone with Mack, Charity conceded that Moira was right as they talked things through. Mack admitted he wasn't doing well, and Charity apologised before pointing out that she was worried he would now always have something missing.

But Mack assured her that it would still be the two of them against the world, just as it was before. Charity agreed, but looked even more troubled after their chat. Can he keep that promise? And will she really be able to pick up where she and Mack left off after such a harrowing time?

Read more:

For help and support on the issues discussed above, you can visit The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, or find the right support for you here.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.