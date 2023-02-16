Emmerdale’s Caleb Milligan reveals his plot to take over Home Farm

The character has wasted little time in settling into the village, and recently made amends with Cain after weeks of animosity. And tonight, Caleb got involved in Cain’s revenge against Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), after Will offended Cain by getting involved in the access arrangements with Cain’s son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn).

Will himself has also been increasingly suspicious of Caleb, who has signed a deal with Will’s wife Kim Tate (Claire King) to oversee the new stud farm at Home Farm. As Caleb made himself at home on site, Will asked reluctant nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope) to spy on Caleb for him.

Meanwhile, Cain’s other half-brother Sam Dingle (James Hooton) also works at Home Farm and Caleb persuaded him to hand over an office key, which made Will furious. Tonight, Will discovered that a gate had been left open and launched a nasty tirade as he blamed Sam. Later, Will issued Caleb with a warning, which Caleb took with a pinch of salt as he insisted he was sticking around.

At Butlers Farm, Cain was stewing over Will’s behaviour towards him. When Sam then vented about what had been said to him, Cain offered him a lift back to work, and stood in wait at the stables, watching until Will left horse Apollo alone again. Cain then unlocked the stall, allowing Apollo to roam free.

As Will chatted to Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), they were stunned to see the horse galloping around the village, and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) tried to help capture the creature. Sam brought a horse box over, while Caleb showed his horse-whispering skills as he tempted Apollo with some carrots.

With Apollo finally under control, Will’s opinion towards Caleb began to soften as he thanked him for sorting out his mess, and Caleb appeared impressed that Will was owning his own mistakes as the latter also apologised for his treatment of Sam. As for Cain, he was enjoying seeing Will so meek and humbled from the chaos of the day.

In the Woolpack, Cain turned Will’s previous words back on him: “You’ve only got yourself to blame.” Will was enraged to realise that Cain had been the one to let Apollo out of the stall and a fight ensued, but Caleb stepped in to stop Cain from doing any more damage.

Left alone, Cain grew irritated with Caleb’s ‘pally’ attitude towards Will, at which point Caleb explained that it was all part of the act, as he planned to prise Home Farm from Kim’s grasp.

Will Caleb’s scheme be successful? And is this the only thing he’s hiding?

