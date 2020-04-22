And he may not be the only one.

For Cain, he never expected things to reach the level that they did and there has already been a lot of collateral damage when it comes to this particular feud.

Malone has murdered a bull, made it clear that Cain's family aren't safe, and he made a real mess of the garage.

He is a man that won't be threatened and Cain may be about to realise that he is in some serious trouble.

The drama unfolds when Will, who has been working for Malone for a while now, is told of another job that he has to do and it causes him to miss out on a concert that Lucas is due to perform at.

To add to Will's worries about doing another job, he is on edge when he learns that this particular job is a solo one.

It soon transpires that this isn't just another drug shipment, it's one far bigger than Will has seen before- enough to set alarm bells off when he sees it.

He soon realises that something is amiss and then makes the connection that both Cain and Billy have been set up as decoys for the police in order for him to be able to make it back.

Panicked, he desperately tries to get in contact with them both so he can warn them that they have been set up, but will he be able to talk to them in time? Or will Malone have succeeded in ridding the dales of Cain, and Billy, for good?

