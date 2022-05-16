She was left horrified last week when she walked in to find Noah trying to silence a terrified Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), who he had been stalking for weeks . At first, Charity attempted to sort out the situation herself, hoping to protect her boy.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) was left horrified in tonight's Emmerdale (16th May) when Cain (Jeff Hordley) warned her of the consequences after her big decision over son Noah (Jack Downham).

But it soon became clear that Noah had no intention of taking responsibility for his actions, and residents including David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and Kim Tate (Claire King) implored her to do the right thing.

Eventually, Charity chose to hand in Noah's laptop, which was full of photos and recordings of Chloe. Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) arrived to take Noah to the station for questioning, and as the ITV soap returned tonight, the teen was fearful during his interview, while Chloe agreed to give a statement over her ordeal.

Noah's sinister behaviour was exposed in Emmerdale ITV

Later, Noah was back in the village, full of anger towards Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) who he believed had called the police on Chloe's behalf. He was also still furious that Kerry had taken revenge on him by trapping him in an open grave. "We'll show her what happens to snitches!" he declared.

"No, Noah, we won't," replied Charity, who went on to admit that it was she who had reported him. Noah ran off, and a devastated Charity confided in partner Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).

Explaining that she couldn't let Noah get away with what he had done to Chloe, Charity recalled how she had been terrorised, controlled and abused by men, influencing her choice to turn in her own son.

Mack tried to reassure her, but Charity knew that she had broken the trust between her and Noah. She then reminisced over her pregnancy, when she was on remand for the murder of Chris Tate - Noah's father. She tormented herself over letting him down through the years.

Meanwhile, Noah went straight to Cain, questioning why his mum had betrayed him without giving him a chance to put things right. In front of Noah, Cain backed Charity up as they tried to make Noah see the seriousness of what he had done.

But as Noah insisted he was staying with Cain, he told his mum he hated her and wished she was dead. When Noah left the room, Cain reprimanded Charity for going to the police. Charity explained that the point was to scare Noah, not have him locked up. But Cain warned her that her son might well go to prison despite her intentions, leaving Charity in a panic.

Is Cain right? Is Noah heading for a prison sentence? Will Charity come to regret her decision, and can Noah learn a lesson and change the course of his life?

