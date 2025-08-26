The character (played by Alfie Clarke) has been absent from our screens for most of the year, last seen in an episode at the end of March and featuring in just three episodes in January before that.

In today's instalment, Arthur appeared in the Woolpack to celebrate his 18th birthday alongside family and friends, with the likes of mum Laurel, sister Gabby and close friend April Windsor appearing to mark the occasion.

Although Arthur has been away from our screens for most of 2025, fans will remember that he was mentioned by Laurel back in April.

After Arthur’s tracksuit bottoms were stolen from her washing line, Laurel was so startled that she later mentioned the event to April.

"Would you mind giving [Arthur] a call because I know he’s giving you a bit of space, but he does miss you love," Laurel said.

Next week in Emmerdale, April finds herself in a dangerous situation when she volunteers to deliver illegal drugs on behalf of her boyfriend, Dylan Penders.

Things soon take a dark turn when she arrives at the carpark for the drug drop, as a hooded man appears, pulls out a knife and demands she gives him the bag.

Later, Dylan and April meet Ray in the woods and confess to losing the drugs, but how will he react?

