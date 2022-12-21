The character had a relatively short stint on the ITV soap — her final appearance in the village dates back to 2002 — but was involved in some seriously dramatic storylines with her lover Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Emmerdale's Angie Reynolds was introduced to the soap in 1999 as part of a family that producers ultimately axed.

Here's all you need to know about Cain's old flame on Emmerdale.

Who is Angie Reynolds?

Angie (Freya Copeland) was a police officer arriving in the village in 1999 together with her husband Sean (Stephen McGann) and their two children, son Marc (Anthony Lewis) and daughter Ollie (Vicky Binns).

Notably, Angie investigated in the death of Rachel Hughes (Glenda McKay), who was pushed off a cliff by Graham Clark (Kevin Pallister).

Angie and Sean's marriage hit the rocks when she found out about his affair with Lady Tara Oakwell (Anna Brecon).

Lonely after kicking Sean out of the family house, Angie fell for Cain. It was a short fling for her, while he caught feelings and planned revenge against her when she broke up with him.

Cain started to pursue Ollie to get back at her, threatening Angie to get back together or he would sleep with her daughter.

Angie caved, but was late for their appointment, with Cain ultimately sleeping with Ollie at her house. Angie's father-in-law Len (Peter Martin) found them and punched Cain, causing him to fall down the stairs.

After this physical confrontation, Cain hatched a plan to make the Reynoldses pay. He tells the whole family about both Angie and Ollie, prompting Sean to beat him up. Cain pressed charges and let the police know about his relationship with Angie, who was fired.

What happened to Angie Reynolds?

Angie resumed her relationship with Cain in 2002, planning to rob Tate Haulage with him. However, it was later revealed that the police officer had returned to the force and planned on having Cain arrested.

Angie and detective constable Adrien Collins (Trevor Fox) raced after Cain in their car, ultimately being involved in a fatal crash. Cain dragged a badly injured Angie out, where she told him to tell her children that she loved them and how sorry she was. Dingle begged her to tell him that she loves him, but she died in his arms.

Who played Angie Reynolds?

Angie Reynolds was played by Freya Copeland, also seen in Holby City, Casualty and Law & Order: UK.

The Reynolds family was axed by producers once Stephen McGann, who played Sean, announced his exit from the soap.

