Reflecting on his decade in the show, Wolfenden added: “It feels like I’ve been there two minutes. I got a three-month contract to start with and ten years later… I’m leaving.”

Viewers will tonight see Alicia, David and Jacob exit to run a bar overseas, a move that follows Natalie Anderson's announcement last month that she would be leaving the soap.

Wolfenden also elaborated on his own announcement that partner Charley Webb - who plays Debbie Dingle - is expecting their second child. Speaking about how son Buster had taken the news, the actor commented: "Buster is five, and we’re due again in December. He’s desperate for a little brother!"

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

