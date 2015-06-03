Emmerdale: Alicia won't return - but David will, says Matthew Wolfenden as the Metcalfes leave
"I will be back," assures the actor as David, Alicia and Jacob head to Portugal
There's a glimmer of hope for fans of Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden - David may be leaving the village tonight for a new life in Portugal, but he will be back! The bad news is that co-star Natalie Anderson - who plays David's wife Alicia - won't be.
“It’s goodbye for now, but there’s a possibility that David will be back. He has his dad and daughter in the village...so yeah, I don’t want to give too much away, but I will be back!" Wolfenden told ITV's This Morning. But later in the interview, the actor said of his screen wife's chances of returning: "I know that Alicia won't be back."
Reflecting on his decade in the show, Wolfenden added: “It feels like I’ve been there two minutes. I got a three-month contract to start with and ten years later… I’m leaving.”
Viewers will tonight see Alicia, David and Jacob exit to run a bar overseas, a move that follows Natalie Anderson's announcement last month that she would be leaving the soap.
Wolfenden also elaborated on his own announcement that partner Charley Webb - who plays Debbie Dingle - is expecting their second child. Speaking about how son Buster had taken the news, the actor commented: "Buster is five, and we’re due again in December. He’s desperate for a little brother!"
More like this
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.
And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.