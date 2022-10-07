Al may have gotten engaged to Kerry (Laura Norton) in last night's Emmerdale, but in tonight's episode (7th October), he seemed to be having doubts.

It's set to be all-out war on Emmerdale in the coming weeks if Al Chapman (played by Michael Wildman) doesn't leave Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) alone.

While Kerry planned for her big day to be filled with Hollywood glamour, Al demanded an answer from Chas about whether or not she wanted to be with him.

But Chas had other things on her mind, as her dying mother Faith (Sally Dexter) suffered from a confused episode which couldn't be controlled.

Aaron (Danny Miller) was around to see all of this, and horrified to see what Chas was doing while Faith was dying and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) was supporting her, vowed to tell his father figure everything that had been going on.

Enter Paddy, who was keen to know what his wife and stepson were talking about.

Aaron made like he was about to tell Paddy everything, but changed his mind last-minute and confessed the truth about Faith's latest episode.

But Aaron didn't stop there, and towards the end of the episode, went to have a stern word with his nemesis Al.

Warning him once more to stay away from his mother, Aaron threatened to kill Al and bury him if he bothered Chas any more.

Will Al listen to Aaron's warning? Given next week's Emmerdale spoilers, it looks like Al will continue to play with fire...

