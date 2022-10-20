But it's also a time to say goodbye to other characters who thankfully could return in the future.

This week's Emmerdale has seen us say permanent goodbyes to two beloved cast members.

Tonight's episode (Thursday 20th October) saw Tracy Metcalfe (played by Amy Walsh) come to the realisation she wanted to get back together with her former flame, Nate (Jurell Carter).

She was shocked to learn that Nate was in hospital after the cow stampede, but mercifully his injuries weren't life-threatening, unlike Sam Dingle's who was also a victim of the farmyard tragedy.

However, when she arrived at hospital, she saw Nate cosying up to Naomi (Karene Peter) as the pair agreed to give it another go after sealing it with a kiss.

Tracy was resolved after seeing this to move on with her life and leave Emmerdale to return to Nottingham..

"I need to work towards building a future for us and not depend on anyone else.

"You don't need to feel sorry for me, I'm only going home."

Tracy said her goodbyes to Vanessa and Eric, before one more bombshell hit.

Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) was also getting set to leave following some troubling news from Victoria (Isabel Hodgins).

Amy Walsh as Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale ITV

As Victoria wondered how she and David were going to pay for the damages to their shop after the storm, Victoria was forced to admit she had a small windfall of late from the sale of her grandmother's field to Moira - much to the distress of Diane.

After seeing Tracy's exit, Diane revealed her suitcase and announced to Eric and Brenda she would be leaving as well.

Is this the last we've seen of Tracy and Diane? Their returns were announced as temporary so it would make sense that they leave now after the drama of the 50th.

Read more:

