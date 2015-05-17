Her acceptance speech was a picture of professionalism, as she thanked "all my family, all my friends, everyone from Emmerdale and the panel who voted."

EastEnders might have won the most awards on the night, but Emmerdale definitely comes top when it comes to the cutest acceptance speech.

Also on the night, Adam Woodyatt and the EastEnders cast collected the award for Best Soap, and Coronation Street collected two awards: Best Comedy Performance for Sally Dynevor, and an Outstanding Achievement for Anne Kirkbride, which was collected by the late actress's husband David Beckett.

The ceremony at the Palace Theatre in Manchester will be screened this Thursday 21st May on ITV at 8pm.

