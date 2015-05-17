"Tonight's about a celebration for all of us, and all the work that we've done," said Albert Square star Adam Woodyatt, who also won Best Actor on the night.

The award for EastEnders comes less than a week after Coronation Street picked up the Bafta for Best Soap.

Woodyatt had a double treat on the way to picking up the award on behalf of the whole EastEnders cast. "I can't believe I just shook hands with Patrick Duffy!" he said after collecting the award from the Dallas star.

The ceremony at the Palace Theatre in Manchester will be screened this Thursday 21st May on ITV at 8pm.

