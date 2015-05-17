EastEnders pick up Best Soap at the British Soap Awards
Watch Adam Woodyatt and the BBC cast pick up the top prize in their 30th anniversary year
EastEnders scooped the top prize at the British Soap Awards 2015 in the show's 30th anniversary year.
The BBC1 soap won Best Soap and seven other awards, making it the most successful show on the night.
"Tonight's about a celebration for all of us, and all the work that we've done," said Albert Square star Adam Woodyatt, who also won Best Actor on the night.
The award for EastEnders comes less than a week after Coronation Street picked up the Bafta for Best Soap.
Woodyatt had a double treat on the way to picking up the award on behalf of the whole EastEnders cast. "I can't believe I just shook hands with Patrick Duffy!" he said after collecting the award from the Dallas star.
The ceremony at the Palace Theatre in Manchester will be screened this Thursday 21st May on ITV at 8pm.