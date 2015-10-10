Seeing how traumatised Chas is, Cain starts to feel the pressure to save his family. And when Pollard tells Cain that he saw Chrissie with a gun on the night that Robert took a bullet, he comes up with a shock scheme.

Pretty soon, Cain is at the hospital and hiding himself from the CCTV with a large teddy. He distracts a nurse and snatches a cordless phone from her desk and Chrissie is lured into Cain’s trap when she receives a call from the hospital telling her she needs to come in.

And it's then that Cain heads to Robert's bed and goes to cut the oxygen tube…but will he succeed with his wicked course of action? FInd out when Emmerdale airs these scenes on Wednesday 21 October.

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

