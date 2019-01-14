“Our specialist UK-wide services support thousands of children who have been sexually exploited by both men and women. The grooming of boys by adult women is a taboo subject but, like all grooming, it causes lasting harm, and problems with trust, affection, love and sex.”

Now, the charity is offering parents and carers advice on how to spot the warning signs and what they can do to prevent children from experiencing abuse.

Child sexual abuse/exploitation - what parents and carers can do:

Often, changes in children’s behaviour and presentation signify that something might not be quite right, however these can de dismissed this as natural part of growing up. If children are being groomed, they need a supportive response and help from protective adults to become safe again. Things that might trigger the importance of asking yourself and your child if anything might be wrong could include:

More like this

If your child is going missing for periods of time or regularly returning home late.

If you child talks about older boyfriends or girlfriends

Mood swings or changes in your child’s emotional wellbeing and anxiety

Is your child’s behaviour or language more sexualised?

Is your child spending unusual amounts of time alone away from their usual friends or family?

Is your child becoming unusually secretive, particularly around the use of handheld devices like mobiles?

Steps that can be taken:

The most important thing you can do is be interested in your child’s life and celebrate the things going well and respond to their worries and anxieties sensitively. Children who know that they are likely to get a supportive and non-judgemental response are much more likely to tell their parents when things aren’t right.Important things to talk to your child about might include:

Late nights out, new friends who you haven’t met or heard about before and any unexplained belongings.

The safety strategies your child has when outside of the house, how can they contact you, who else could help them, how they can be supported and support their friends.

Their online activity; the apps and games they use and the safety mechanisms on those apps and the safety strategies your child is using. Ask if there is a chat component and who they connect with and the nature of their discussions. Agree together the levels of parental controls and strategies you will use as a family to keep them safe on all devices used both inside and outside the home.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.