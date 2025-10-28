Soap fans, beware: sports coverage has once again ruined your evening routine.

It's the one thing that ignites fury in viewers across the country. Our favourite soaps are shunted to one side to make way for football, tennis or rugby, and it all gets a little confusing.

Tonight is no exception, as both Emmerdale and EastEnders have scheduling changes.

Emmerdale is being moved to 7:00pm following a shorter ITV News to make way for coverage of the Carabao Cup. The Wrexham v Cardiff City game will be taking up the entire evening on ITV1, not finishing until 10:20pm.

Danny Miller is having a rough time. ITV ITV

Those tuning in can expect Robron drama as Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) opens up to Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) about Kev Townsend's (Chris Coghill) threatening behaviour.

Meanwhile, Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) forms an escape plan, bagging dastardly Ray Walters' (Joe Absolom) cash and hoping that April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) will run away with him.

Over on BBC One, viewers in most of the country can watch EastEnders as normal. However, if you're in Wales, things are a little different.

The Albert Square drama will be on BBC Two Wales instead – at the usual time of 7.30pm – due to Match of the Day's coverage of Wales v Poland.

Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) is at a loose end following an explosive argument between Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) and Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig). She can see that her wayward behaviour is driving custom away from The Queen Vic.

The fallout continues in Walford. BBC BBC

Elsewhere, Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) is trying to dig for information on his mysterious new romance Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) - and he's not alone.

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) also has her suspicions, and the two team up to find out who she really is.

Plus, Suki and Eve Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal and Heather Peace) meet with a couple who have adopted, but their night doesn't exactly go to plan with thanks to the rest of the family's interruptions.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX. EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One. Stream on BBC iPlayer.

