After hearing the devastating news that Jac’s brain tumour is now terminal , Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) was determined that the high-risk surgery was worth pursuing, and pleaded with Elliot to help.

Jac (Rosie Marcel) received a potential new lifeline in tonight’s Holby City (15th March) in the form of her beloved mentor, Professor Elliot Hope (Paul Bradley).

We were also treated to a ghostly dream sequence. With death plaguing Jac’s mind, she was visited by former Holby favourites Essie Di Lucca (Kaye Wragg), Arthur Digby (Rob Ostlere) and Jac’s half-sister Jasmine Burrows (Lucinda Dryzek) who had all passed away in emotional storylines.

Later, Kylie (Amy Murphy) asked for Jac’s help over a struggling Madge (Clare Burt), leading to a fun new dynamic as the unlikely pair embarked on a road trip.

Kylie soon learned that Madge’s daughter Lizzie (Sian Mcleod) has autism, and frustrations over her care needs were causing her to lash out at her mother.

Jac appreciated Kylie’s initiative and gifted the nurse her car to practice driving. Then, in true Jac style, she demanded that Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) give Madge her job back. He agreed, noting that he would have refused such a request from anyone else.

Will Madge be able to fund extra support for Lizzie thanks to the help of her friends?

Meanwhile, Hanssen received a package from the recently departed Russ (Simon Slater): a lovingly prepared salad in reference to the first time Russ inadvertently stole ‘Henny’s’ lunch.

Will Hanssen realise he made the wrong decision in sending Russ away and reach out to him?

Will she be welcomed back with open arms?This week also saw the return of Donna (Jaye Jacobs), who ended up assisting Jeong (Chan Woo Lim) when Lexy (Jenny Howe) collapsed in the chapel. Donna later appealed to Dom (David Ames) to help her get her old job back.

As Jac returned to the ward, Elliot informed her of his unconventional new plan to save her life - explaining that everyone else was now on board.

But as Jac dared to hope once again, Sacha (Bob Barrett) told Fletch of his fears that their friend wouldn’t survive the operation, robbing her of precious time with her daughter Emma.

As reality dawned on Fletch, has he made a big mistake? Will Elliot’s idea be successful, or are they all setting themselves up for further heartbreak?

