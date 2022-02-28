Holby City’s Kylie worries for Madge as Dom meets a familiar face

When she offered no explanation, Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) suspended her. But Madge collapsed before she could leave the ward, leaving Kylie (Amy Murphy) worried as she had spotted her in a heated altercation with husband Terry (Ged Simmons).

Following the hospital’s discovery that Madge (Clare Burt) was the mole feeding information to the CSD, it was time for her to face the consequences in tonight’s instalment of Holby City (28th February).

Meanwhile, Dom (David Ames) and Sacha (Bob Barrett) made a breakthrough in their research for a Parastomal Hernia Mesh. Dom later headed to an interview at Shoreham Cross - the private hospital Donna (Jaye Jacobs) recently jumped ship to.

The nurse made a brief cameo to greet Dom, and another familiar face was waiting in the wings: Professor Michael Spence (Hari Dhillon).

Michael made Dom a lucrative offer on the project, and for a moment it looked like the young consultant would be tempted back to his old sneaky ways.

But Dom returned to Holby and announced he had turned Shoreham Cross down. In a heartwarming moment with his former mentor, he told a delighted Sacha that he had nominated him for NHS funding instead.

After her dramatic birth last week, nervous new mum Billie (Delainey Hayles) was due to be discharged from the hospital. Max (Jo Martin) provided some much-needed words of wisdom over motherhood.

Later, a chance meeting with Billie helped a struggling Amelia (Lucy Briggs-Owen) come to terms with giving baby Juliet back to Nicky (Belinda Owusu).

Sadly, Russ (Simon Slater) was still frosty with Hanssen for keeping Billie’s situation a secret. Will the pair be able to talk things through and get back on track, or is it too late for them?

A bruised Madge was taken for surgery due to internal injuries. Kylie confronted a stunned Terry, convinced he was abusing his wife - but Madge revealed it was actually their daughter Lizzie who was hitting her.

What will Madge do now that she has confided in Kylie? Can she get the help she needs and save her career along the way?

And will Donna be back? She seemed more than happy with her new workplace, but has Holby really seen the last of her?

