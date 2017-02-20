EastEnders will therefore only broadcast three episodes this week (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday). However, last week there were five episodes of the show shown, so devotees haven't missed out all that much.

Upcoming plotlines will see Ian Beale revealing all about his health worries to wife Jane, financial troubles mounting for Queen Vic landlord Mick, while Denise is set to have a showdown with teenage tearaway Keegan.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJiyAJpTY_Q?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb9wGFelp78FklquqUuTnzni