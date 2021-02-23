Whitney and Kush go public in EastEnders, but how will Gray react?

There has been romance in the air in numerous places lately in EastEnders with some pairings taking viewers by surprise, Phil Mitchell and Kat Slater (Steve McFadden and Jessie Wallace) being a prime example of that.

But they are not the only ones as Kush Kazemi and Whitney Dean (Davood Ghadami and Shona McGarty) have been growing closer for a while now – with double murderer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) none too pleased as his obsession with Whit continues to grow.

But as they get closer still next week, how will Gray react, and will it lead to danger for both of them?

While things are going well between Whitney and Kush, she has to head off to help Gray out with the kids, but when she sends them off on a playdate, Gray loses his cool and is forced to backtrack and apologise to her for losing his temper.

But when he later asks her out for a drink, she chooses Kush instead and the pair decide it is time that they went public with the news. First, they nervously tell Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) what has been going on, but then it’s time to tell Gray.

But with his obsession growing and his need for control over the women in his life fully taking over, will he end up lashing out over the fact that Whitney has chosen someone else to be with?

Elsewhere next week in Walford, there is more drama for the soon to depart Kush when he takes a punch from Martin Fowler (James Bye) for his and Stacey’s (Lacey Turner) role in locking Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) in her office.

It seems that with Kush’s time on Albert Square coming to a close, he is going to have a lot to navigate if he wants to leave in one piece.

