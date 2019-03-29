But while evil Evie had groomed Tiff into joining her dangerous gang of underage drug runners, the mob has turned on her and both girls have been forced to flee for their lives in debt to the dastardly dealers.

Thursday's episode saw Tiff drop the terrifyingly tough front she'd returned with to best mate Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) and open up about how she felt ignored and unloved by her chaotic family, and thought Evie was the only one who cared about her.

What will Tiffany do if Evie doesn't survive?

Big sister Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) painfully recalled her memories of being groomed into sexual exploitation as a vulnerable teenager and berated herself for not spotting the signs, while her aunt Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) had to lock Tiff in the living room when she got a slap from her niece after catching her stealing Dot's jewellery while she fetched help from uncle, and ex-cop, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

More like this

Revealing all to a stunned Jack, Sonia explained Tiffany was embroiled in the dangerous 'county lines' drug running operation, where gangs use children as traffickers to deliver from cities to rural areas outside their patch. When they returned to the house Tiff had escaped, frantic with worry after receiving a message from Evie pleading for help.

As nervous Bernie confessed Evie was hiding out in the Murrays' old flat, Tiff's family burst in to find her the shaken redhead cradling Evie's bloodied, bruised and practically unconscious body. Tearful Tiff begged Jack, Whit and Sonia to save Evie - could the gang's revenge attack have fatal consequences, giving Ms Butcher a harsh wake-up call?

Next week Ted Murray (Christopher Timothy) is due back from Australia, but will his neighbours reveal what was going on in his flat while he was away? Could the flat be a crime scene if Evie dies, and will there be consequences from the gang and the police for Tiffany?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.