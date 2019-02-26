The situation escalates when Keegan later collapses, leading to panic for the Taylors - and Tiff.

On Tuesday 5 March, fuming Karen wants to know how her son got in such a state but Keegan covers for Tiffany and refuses to dob her in. Tiff gets a serious attack of the guilts, and is interrogated by BFF Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris), but in the end it's young Bailey who blabs and reveals it was Tiffany who supplied the drugs Keegs took.

As Sharon Mitchell knows only to well, hell hath no fury like a Karen Taylor scorned and the tiger mum launches a tirade at Whitney in the Vic for her sibling's part in Keegan's collapse. Whit is assured by a contrite Tiff she is innocent, but the cops are waiting when they head home - will Tiffany be in trouble?

Is Tiffany in danger from Evie?

Meanwhile, Karen tries a softer approach with Keegan and tries to make him see he needs help for his issues by delivering some uncomfortable home truths. Whitney calls round on Thursday 7 March to thank Karen for calling the police as Tiff is getting out of control, but Tiff herself ends up feeling isolated and alone and sneak off to a party with evil Evie Steele (Sophia Capasso), believing she is her only friend.

By Friday 8 March, Whit is at her wit's end with Tiffany for staying out all night and it's decided there's no other option for the tearaway teen but to leave Walford and move back home with mum Bianca and the brood in Milton Keynes. Reluctantly agreeing to go, Tiff has an honest chat with Keegan which leaves her feeling even worse about herself.

But when Whitney later gets a call from school to say Tiff hasn't turned up that day, she worries about her little sister's whereabouts - has Tiffany run off to Bianca's already in a strop? Or has she done a runner from her entire family to escape her punishment? Is she in danger somewhere?

