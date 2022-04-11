Originally played by Danniella Westbrook, Kim's reincarnation of Sam saw the character endure a failed marriage to gangster Andy Hunter (Michael Higgs), being conned out of the Mitchell empire and being falsely charged with the murder of Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

Sam Mitchell returns to EastEnders next week, with actress Kim Medcalf reprising the role she last played back in 2005.

Westbrook returned to the role a few years later, but Sam hasn't been in EastEnders since mum Peggy's (Barbara Windsor) funeral in 2016.

Ben is suspicious of his aunt BBC

Sam initially keeps her reasons for returning under wraps, and has fun winding up an unimpressed Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and ex sister-in-law Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean). Another Walford resident taken aback by Sam's presence is former flame Jack Branning (Scott Branning), with whom she shares a son, Ricky.

Sam hasn't been in touch with Ricky for years, but Jack confides in wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and they decide the little boy should know who his mum is. This results in an awkward meeting between mother and son, and Sam is later warned off by a protective Denise.

Sharon is not happy to see Sam BBC

But Sam sees an opportunity and speaks to Jack again. What does she want from him? Well, later in the week Jack is further riled by Sam's behaviour, so it certainly can't be good!

Meanwhile, nephew Ben (Max Bowden) is concerned over Sam's capabilities. While we can't reveal exactly what she gets up to just yet, could the fact that Sam's brother Phil (Steve McFadden) is currently behind bars have opened a vacancy in the family dynasty?

Sam ends up confiding in Billy (Perry Fenwick), telling him she is leaving again soon. But what exactly does she say to him, and will she really disappear again?

You'll have to tune in to EastEnders next week to find out!

