Just what is the reason for Grant's snub? And what else has Grant told Sam about his recent experiences in Walford?

Sam is also set to leave ex-lover Jack Branning in a state of shock when he spots that Sam has brought their son Richard back to London. Long-time viewers of the BBC1 soap will remember that, in 2010, Sam became pregnant with Jack's baby while she was in a relationship with Ricky Butcher.

Actress Danniella Westbrook's recent return to filming on EastEnders attracted controversy when she expressed disappointment at not filming scenes with Ross Kemp or Barbara Windsor.

"I was upset at the time because I expected to work alongside Barbara and Ross [Kemp], and we don’t actually do anything together at any one time," she told Good Morning Britain.

When asked about Sam's absence from Peggy's final scenes, Dame Barbara Winsor replied: "There was never any mention of Peggy and Sam crossing paths."

