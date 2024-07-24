The tragic news of her death was confirmed by her agent, who wrote in a statement: "Sadly, I can confirm that Roberta died on July 6th. She was 76."

As well as roles as Inspector Gina Gold in The Bill and Irene Raymond in EastEnders, Taylor also starred in Luther, Casualty and Inspector Morse.

She also starred in the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches and 2005 BBC period drama Bleak House.

Stuart Antony, a former The Bill co-star, paid tribute to Taylor on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X.

"Sad to hear lovely Roberta Taylor has passed away. She was a joy to work with and always great fun when I saw her - RIP x", he wrote.

The Bill's series producer Tim Key penned: "Very sad indeed to hear of the death of Roberta Taylor. It was a real privilege to work with her on The Bill.

"She was the real deal - a fierce and strong personality, but with a kindness and joy for life that made spending time with her an absolute blast."

The Bill. MJ Kim/Getty Images

The official EastEnders X account also paid tribute to Taylor following the news of her passing.

"We’re deeply saddened to hear that Roberta Taylor has passed away," the account wrote.

"Roberta made an impact on screen from the moment she arrived in Albert Square, as Irene Raymond. Roberta will be remembered fondly by everyone that worked with her. Our love & thoughts go to her family & friends."

Actor Jonathan Harvey also paid tribute to the late star, writing: "Sad to hear that Roberta Taylor has died. We worked together a few years ago when she played Dusty’s mum in my Dusty musical. She was a force of nature. Love to her friends and family."

Elsewhere, actor Nicholas Pegg wrote: "Beautiful, brilliant Roberta Taylor. Adored by millions for her roles in The Bill and EastEnders. Outstanding in Shakespeare, Inspector Morse, and all points in between.

Advertisement

"A mighty raconteur, a demon at Scrabble, and a dear friend. Thoughts are with her family and her beloved Pete."