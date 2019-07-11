Rainie and her great niece's exact whereabouts are unknown, but new pictures from Thursday 11th July's episode shows her sneaking back home to retrieve Abi's favourite toy with the intention of taking off again as soon as she can.

Her plan is foiled when Jack catches her red-handed as he gets back to the house unexpectedly. Panicking Jack will alert Max that she's returned, Rainie is then forced into taking desperate measures to get away - only for the situation to escalate at a terrible cost to Jack…

EastEnders recent summer trailer showed Rainie and Abi living rough, is this as a result of her encounter with Jack? Is she forced to give the money back and ends up dossing down on the streets with the tot? While there's no love lost between Rainie and her spouse, surely he wouldn't see the grandchild he fought so hard to keep become homeless?

More like this

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.