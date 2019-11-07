The shadow of Paul's shocking death (Phil Mitchell believed he was going to the morgue to identify Ben's body after both lads were attacked) has loomed over Ben and Callum's romance so it's no surprise that Pam's arrival throws up complicated feelings. It's another setback for Halfway who has struggled with his sexuality and lays into Ben for ignoring him completely.

The return of Pam to Walford is always a welcome one, however brief. She visited in May 2017 when she gave Billy Mitchell the news that Les was making him a partner in the funeral business, now Coker and Mitchell Funeral directors. She was also back when Billy jeopardised the business with Irish gangster Aidan Maguire.

Before she leaves again Pam and Ben will have a real heart to heart but where will it leave 'Ballum' at the end of it?

