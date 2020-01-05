EastEnders' Chantelle is keeping the Panesar family at arm’s length for fear of what her abusive husband Gray will do if she’s seen talking to them. But I bet she ultimately decides to tell newcomer Jags about the violence to which she’s being subjected – if only because he appears to have the potential to be the Square’s next Fatboy, in whom I recall everyone seemed to confide their woes.

I’d be disappointed, though, if Jags ended up swooping in to rescue Chantelle from Gray’s clutches. There’s no point really in doing such hard-hitting storylines if the victim of the abuse doesn’t eventually find the strength to thwart the aggressor. Even if it means we get one of those over-familiar lines such as “I’m not scared of you anymore” before the villain gets their clothes thrown on the pavement in bin bags and is lamped in the face with an iron or, as the recent case of Honey and horrible Adam, a recycling bin.