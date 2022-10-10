Is Maisie Smith returning to EastEnders as Tiffany Butcher-Baker?

Tiff departed Walford last year after splitting from husband Keegan (Zack Morris), but made a welcome cameo earlier this year to support him in his hour of need. The couple were soon reunited and they set off for Germany together, so Tiffany is currently living out her happily ever after.

EastEnders has a habit of bringing back characters who we thought had moved on, and this has been more frequent over the past year. And there's one former star who's revealed she would always be happy to return: Maisie Smith, who played Tiffany Butcher-Baker.

But that doesn't mean that she couldn't come back to EastEnders one day – and she does have good reason to pop home.

Read on for all you need to know on a possible return for Tiffany.

Is Maisie Smith returning to EastEnders?

Well, not yet! But it's very clear that this is a possibility, as Smith recently told Inside Soap.

"The moment I left they said to me 'We're so excited to see what you're going to do, but you're always welcome to come back and reunite the family' – and I said, 'Absolutely!'

"I said if they ever need me, just call me. I have so much family there with cast and the crew, I don't think anyone ever really leaves. That's what is nice about EastEnders. You always have a place there."

So it seems that if the story calls for Tiff, Smith is happy to oblige! Speaking of which, we know that Tiffany's dad, Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) will be leaving Germany to return to the Square in the coming weeks.

How could Tiffany return to EastEnders?

Keegan Baker and Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ricky will somehow be embroiled in his sister Janine's (Charlie Brooks) scheming. But could he bring Tiff back with him, or might she follow him home after deciding that she misses London?

It's as plausible a theory as any! Even if just for a flying visit like her father, Tiffany could make a reappearance before EastEnders becomes low on Butchers. After all, Janine won't be around for much longer – although we've yet to hear exactly how she will be making her exit.

Beyond this, though, stepsister Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) would always be thrilled to see Tiffany back. So there's plenty to draw the character back at any point.

Could EastEnders surprise us with an unannounced return if Tiff joins Ricky? Or might she choose a later date – and quieter time – to come back if the BBC soap offers the right story? She could even arrive with a big secret that causes her to run away from her new life.

Or perhaps Whitney will finally get her fairytale and plan another wedding, leading her sister to take on bridesmaid duties once more.

There are plenty of options, so watch this space as we'll look forward to seeing Tiffany again when the time is right.

