Monday's episode of the BBC1 soap saw Keegan go off the rails following a falling out with Mitch, who has recently been seen trying to build bridges with his son after being estranged from him for a number of years. After another family argument, Keegan was seen attempting to buy drugs from Tiff, but when she refused to sell him any, he swiped some from her bag. But what the pair didn't know was that their actions were being observed by Mitch's young daughter Bailey.

Later on that same evening, Keegan was found unconscious by Bailey by the community centre and, after an ambulance was called, he was taken to Walford General. But Tiffany is now fearful that the drugs trail will lead back to her after Bailey made it known that she'd seen Keegan take them from her.

Tomorrow's episode of EastEnders will see tensions run high at the hospital, although it does seem as though Keegan is out of danger. As a furious Karen demands answers, Keegan opts to keep silent about where he sourced the illegal substances. Feeling guilty, Tiffany leaves, but Bernadette (Clair Norris) follows and is quick to quiz her. Later, seeing Karen blaming herself for what's happened, Mitch admits that he has caught Keegan with drugs before. As things escalate, Bailey tells them all that she saw Keegan getting the drugs from Tiffany, all of which leads to Karen confronting a shocked Whitney (Shona McGarty) at the Vic.

Viewers will then see Tiffany try to reassure Whit as she protests her innocence. But as they head home, the pair find the police waiting for them on the doorstep. So will Tiffany now face arrest? And will Keegan admit the truth about what happened?

