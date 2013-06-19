Jamie Lomas to join EastEnders as new arrival Jake Stone
The former Hollyoaks bad boy and real-life husband of Kym Lomas will appear in Walford from August
Jamie Lomas is joining the cast of EastEnders as Jake Stone, a recovering alcoholic trying to turn his life around following a run of bad luck and who – according to show bosses – will be “sexy and seductive and simply unable to resist temptation”.
The actor, who previously played bad boy Warren Fox on C4’s Hollyoaks, said of his new role in Walford: “I’m over the moon to be joining the cast of EastEnders. I have admired the show for many years and I can’t wait to start working with such a strong cast of actors. Jake Stone is a great character to play and I’m really looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into the role.”
Lorraine Newman, executive producer added: “We’re delighted to welcome Jamie to the world of Walford. I have no doubt he’ll make a big impact on screen as Jake Stone. The show’s about to enter a really exciting period which Jamie will be a huge part of, with a great storyline allowing him to truly shine.”
Lomas already has soap opera connections in EastEnders’s two main ITV rivals: he is married to Kym Lomas (formerly Marsh) who plays Michelle Connor in Coronation Street while his sister is Charley Webb, who portrays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale and who’s partner is her on-screen co-star Matthew Wolfenden.
Lomas begins filming at the EastEnders studios this month and will appear on screen from August. His casting follows news that Samantha Womack will be returning as Ronnie Branning in September, while Cindy Beale’s daughter Cindy Junior (Mimi Keene) is set to arrive in E20 this August.