Lorraine Newman, executive producer added: “We’re delighted to welcome Jamie to the world of Walford. I have no doubt he’ll make a big impact on screen as Jake Stone. The show’s about to enter a really exciting period which Jamie will be a huge part of, with a great storyline allowing him to truly shine.”

Lomas already has soap opera connections in EastEnders’s two main ITV rivals: he is married to Kym Lomas (formerly Marsh) who plays Michelle Connor in Coronation Street while his sister is Charley Webb, who portrays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale and who’s partner is her on-screen co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

Lomas begins filming at the EastEnders studios this month and will appear on screen from August. His casting follows news that Samantha Womack will be returning as Ronnie Branning in September, while Cindy Beale’s daughter Cindy Junior (Mimi Keene) is set to arrive in E20 this August.