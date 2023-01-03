The Sun had previously reported that Jossa is keen on an Albert Square comeback, citing a source that claimed she told EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw she would be interested in returning as Lauren Branning.

Although eager fans have been talking about Jacqueline Jossa's return to Eastenders , the actress has now spoken out about the circulating rumours.

Now, Jossa has taken to her Instagram to quash any rumours of a return.

Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Just been inundated with people being lovely, but thinking I'm coming back to Eastenders full time, I don't know if something has been taken out of an interview or been completely made up but either way I'm just shutting down any rumours or stories.

"I am not on the way back to the square full time, it's not in talks, I 100 per cent have not confirmed a return. That's also not me saying I would never go back. When and if the time is right, I would love to. Hope you're all okay."

Jossa continued: "Like I have said many times and continue to say, Eastenders is the best job ever and was an honour for the eight years. As of right now, I am not going back. Thanks so much for all the excited DMs [direct messages] and phone calls and texts. Sorry!"

The actress recently reprised her role as the beloved Branning sister as part of a special set of episodes to pay tribute to Dot Branning (previously Cotton) who died off-screen in the soap in December last year.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The funeral episodes for Dot Branning come following the death of iconic actress June Brown at the age of 95 earlier this year.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of Dot's funeral episodes, Jossa reflected on the moment she was asked back for the moving tribute, stating: "I mean, it was just a WhatsApp message from my agent. ‘You're not really free these two weeks, but you've been asked,’ and I was like, ‘We need to move everything, I'm going back.'

"That was literally a no-brainer."

Since leaving EastEnders, Jossa has gone on to win I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2019, and appeared on The Masked Singer's live tour in 2022. Her character Lauren has been revealed as living in New Zealand, so aside from the upcoming special episodes, it looks like Jossa's soapland return is far from permanent for now.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.