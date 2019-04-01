Mother and son covered up the crime with Mel burying the body in the woods and planning to flee Walford before the police started asking awkward questions over the Irishman's disappearance.

However, after confessing all to former lover Jack Branning Mel and Hunter were apprehended by the boys in blue as they tried to do a runner after the corpse was dug up. Considering taking the rap for Ray's demise, Mel realised how truly disturbed her psychotic son was and told the police he had killed Mr Kelly in cold blood, but vowed to fight for her boy from the outside.

When was Hunter last on screen?

The upcoming episode sees Hunter finally have his day in court, and new pictures show an anxious Mel waiting to hear how her sick son will plead. When we last saw him back in February, dead-eyed Hunter showed no remorse and said he would gladly kill again if his beloved ma was under threat again - if he still feels like that he's bound to plead not guilty, which means he could be looking at a long stretch inside.

However, Hunter is nothing if unpredictable so there could be a last-minute twist - perhaps he'll try and stage a daring escape from court and whisk Mel away forcing them to go on the run as planned? Or return to Albert Square to get revenge on Jack for his betrayal? With Winter confirmed as leaving the show, are these images from Hunter's final scenes?

