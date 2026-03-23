Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) has longed to meet her son in EastEnders, and now that the opportunity is finally upon her, she has been somewhat cruelly knocked back.

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The long-lost child of Zoe and Anthony Trueman - Josh Goodwin (Joshua Vaughan) - strolled into Walford last week, hot on the heels of adoptive mum Sandra (Dawn Steele). She was trying to find some answers concerning his twin sister Jasmine Fisher's (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) forthcoming murder trial.

Denise (Diane Parish) and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) were deeply suspicious, initially believing her to be a journalist.

However, they were warmed to discover her true identity, and urged Josh to meet with his paternal grandfather Patrick (Rudolph Walker) - and that moment has finally arrived.

A nervous Patrick was handed some words of wisdom from wife Yolande (Angela Wynter) ahead of the meeting, as he continued to try and combat his grief for Anthony. He feared that Josh would remind him too much of his son, and that it would prove too much of an emotional experience.

Josh Goodwin (Joshua Vaughan) and adoptive mum Sandra (Dawn Steele) headed to meet Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Josh and Sandra arrived, the tension could be cut with a knife. Despite Yolande, Denise and Kim's interventions, it was painfully awkward. Nobody could quite find the words to address the situation, and an upset Patrick rushed off alone to the kitchen.

Josh followed, hoping to make a breakthrough and form a relationship. Little did they realise, a drama was unfolding across the Square.

Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) had overheard Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) shouting off about Patrick and Josh during a conversation with Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), and reported back to the Slater family. His mum Kat (Jessie Wallace) initially wanted to head over herself, though Zoe knew that only she could make that move.

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Charging over, she slammed on the door and demanded an audience with Josh. He quickly hid in the kitchen, while Denise and Kim attempted to buoy her suspicions by acting oblivious.

Zoe wasn't taking no for an answer, though she was finally put in her place by Sandra, who warned her to stay away from her son, as it wasn't ready to meet her yet. A disheartened Zoe realised that she'd made a big mistake and retreated.

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) was told to leave Josh alone. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After a particularly eventful day, Josh went to The Prince Albert to drown his sorrows. Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) was also feeling down in the dumps, and the lads decided to keep one another company.

Let's not forget that Oscar is a Branning, and couldn't stop himself from making advances on Josh. As the two locked lips, it became clear that the Walford newbie has a lot to learn about how close the residents are...

How will Oscar react when he learns that Josh is his ex-girlfriend Jasmine's twin?

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