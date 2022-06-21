Zack slept with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) during a rocky patch in his relationship with Nancy, and put off telling her the truth. But in typical EastEnders style, she found out exactly what he had been up to when a confirmation photo of a delivery displayed in the Albert showed Sam leaving Zack's home - and they were both in a state of undress.

There was a shock for Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) in tonight's EastEnders (21st June), as on-off boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) proposed to her mere hours after an upsetting discovery.

Tonight, Nancy gave Zack a chance to explain himself, and he said that he had tried to tell her everything. Her dad Mick (Danny Dyer) was furious, and half-sister Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) regretted ever speaking up for Zack. But it was Nancy's fearsome grandmother Shirley (Linda Henry) who punched Zack for his trouble, before remarking that Mick had been far too slow.

Nancy allowed Zack to come upstairs at The Vic so he could treat his black eye, and Zack pleaded with her to understand what caused him to cheat. He pointed out her recent behaviour, leaving Nancy in tears as she asked whether that was all it took for him to stray.

Later, Zack's half-sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) had a frank chat with him over the fact that he clearly wasn't meant to be with Nancy; and friend Martin Fowler (James Bye) pointed out that he wouldn't have gone to Sam if he was truly happy. An angry Mick also popped by and Zack almost pushed his luck when he referenced the Carters' many family dramas, but Mick stopped himself from lashing out.

Instead of thinking things through properly, Zack returned to speak to Nancy, who was now much calmer. He told her all the reasons he loved her, and although she appeared to soften, she pointed out that he could cheat again.

To prove that he only wanted her, Zack got down on one knee and, just as Nancy walked away, he loudly asked her to marry him.

What will her answer be? Will Nancy agree to be Zack's wife, or is it all over between them?

