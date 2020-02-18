Spoiler pictures show poor Whit banged up behind bars looking extremely sorry for herself.

Last Friday (14th February), she saw off Leo in a Valentine's massacre.

He had been terrorising her for months, and had even been hiding in her loft - long story short, he had it coming.

Last night (17th February), Whitney turned to Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) for help.

He went round to see the body of the villain lying in the kitchen floor, but Mick came up with the foolish advice to just get on the boat.

Hoping the big Queen Vic party would be enough of an alibi, the pair donned their best clothes and went to celebrate.

However at some point between then and next week, Whitney finds herself in prison.

Do the police catch up with her? Does someone find Leo's rotting body? Or has she had a big part in the 35th anniversary death?

All will become clear in the coming week as the fall-out from the 35th anniversary has major consequences for the cast.

