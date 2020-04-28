Tonight (28th April), as Walford residents including Max began to realise that something was amiss, Whitney was stuck with Michaela and the two had some extremely tense conversations, with Whitney's pleas of innocence falling on deaf ears.

Using her hidden phone, she was able to reach out to Max but she had the phone snatched away from her before she could tell him where she was and what had happened to her.

Max and Gray are now making finding her their top priority, but will they find her in time?

As Whitney and her captor began to talk, there were some revelations about Tony King, the deceased rapist who groomed her over 10 years ago.

As it turned out, Michaela knew all about what Tony was doing back in the day and Whitney was disgusted to learn everything that happened to her could have been avoided if the mother had spoken up.

How will this tense situation end and can Whitney make an escape?

Elsewhere tonight, Phil pushed Mick into selling him The Vic but Linda was adamant that she didn't want to sell to him.

Mick found himself in two minds after Phil made the compelling case that recovering alcoholic, Linda, should be out of the pub as soon as possible.

Also, Isaac grew more suspicious about Patrick and confided in Denise who agreed to look into it for him, but later he took the opportunity to ask his mother directly. What will she say?

And there was drama for Bobby as he collapsed at the club night after following one of Dotty's customers after seeing Peter and Dotty together. Will he be OK?

