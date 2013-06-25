Co-starring such Eastenders stalwarts as Tameka Empson, Nitin Ganatra, Ricky Norwood and Gillian Wright, the dramas will see Tamwar doing the Harlam Shake with Fatboy, sorting out a security incident caused by Kim and dealing with his dad’s attempts at fly-pitching. But events take an unexpected turn when Tamwar meets up with the always emotionally fraught Jean.

Actor Himesh Patel said of the project: “It was really fun working on the four shorts. It was like taking a character that we know and putting him in a different genre. Viewers who are fans of Tamwar will finally get a look inside his head.”

This latest internet-only venture isn’t the first time that EastEnders has attempted to do something of this nature. EastEnders: E20 - a spin-off that targeted a younger Hollyoaks demographic – ran from 2009 to 2011, while Lauren’s Diaries (featuring Jacqueline Jossa) appeared in 2010 and The B&B (a vehicle for Tameka Empson’s Kim) was made available last year.